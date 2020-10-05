Helena man charged with felony theft, drug possession

A 42-year-old Helena man who was found passed-out in a stolen vehicle was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.
Steven James Ross is charged with felony theft, felony meth possession, felony hydrocodone possession, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor displaying fictitious plates.
On Sept. 22, law enforcement received reports of a stolen silver Subaru, taken from the 1400 block of National Avenue in Helena. A male wearing a pink bandanna with what appeared to be tattoos on his leg was observed on video surveillance entering the vehicle and then driving off. The estimated value of the vehicle was approximately $5,000.
A few days later, on Sept. 26, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 9th avenue and Idaho Street for reports of a male in a vehicle parked north of the intersection. Court documents state that the officer who arrived at the scene observed the silver Subaru, occupied by a male wearing a bright pink bandanna around his neck.
Dispatch advised that the license plate on the vehicle did not belong to the silver Subaru. The male, later determined to be Ross by his Department of Corrections ID, was passed out in the driver's seat. When Ross awoke, he advised that he had borrowed the car and did not know it was stolen. Dispatch advised that Ross' driver's license was suspended.
Court documents state that a white pill stamped "M365" was located in plain view on the center console of the vehicle. Ross said the pill was Tylenol. However, investigation revealed that the pill was Tylenol and hydrocodone.
During a later search of the vehicle, numerous items of drug paraphernalia items were found inside.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!