Helena man charged with felony theft, drug possession

A 42-year-old Helena man who was found passed-out in a stolen vehicle was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

Steven James Ross is charged with felony theft, felony meth possession, felony hydrocodone possession, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor displaying fictitious plates.

On Sept. 22, law enforcement received reports of a stolen silver Subaru, taken from the 1400 block of National Avenue in Helena. A male wearing a pink bandanna with what appeared to be tattoos on his leg was observed on video surveillance entering the vehicle and then driving off. The estimated value of the vehicle was approximately $5,000.

A few days later, on Sept. 26, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 9th avenue and Idaho Street for reports of a male in a vehicle parked north of the intersection. Court documents state that the officer who arrived at the scene observed the silver Subaru, occupied by a male wearing a bright pink bandanna around his neck.