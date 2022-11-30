Helena man charged with felony theft and forgery

A 33-year-old Helena man was charged with felony theft and felony forgery after being accused of breaking into someone’s storage unit.

On Sept. 1, an officer responded to a report of a burglary at a storage unit on Gold Avenue.

The complainant told the officer he immediately saw items were out of place upon opening his storage unit. He determined that the following items were missing: a generator, a rifle, a chainsaw, a cordless grinder, a cordless impact wrench and checkbooks. The total cost for the items stolen is $3,617.91, according to court reports filed in Justice Court of Helena on Nov. 17.

On Sept. 6, an officer spoke with the complainant again. He told the officer he received a call from his bank asking if he had written three checks to Spencer Scott Nelson. The complainant told the bank he hadn’t and advised them of the burglary. Court records say the total amount of the three checks cashed by Nelson was $1,570.

An officer called Valley Bank to request surveillance footage of Nelson. On Nov. 8, the officer compared the surveillance footage of Nelson to his driver’s license photograph and determined that they were the same person.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.