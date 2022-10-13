 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man charged with felony strangulation

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Strangulation, domestic assault series
Daniel Gregory Hardesty

Daniel Gregory Hardesty

A 37-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On Oct. 8, a domestic disturbance report was called into dispatch.

The woman told dispatch that Daniel Gregory Hardesty choked her until she almost passed out because he was upset with her over money.

She told authorities she ran away, collapsing multiple times because she had come close to losing consciousness when she was choked.

Officers observed redness around her throat, and the woman stated that her throat hurt, according to court reports.

Hardesty has no prior partner or family member assault convictions on his criminal record.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

