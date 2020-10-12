Helena man charged with felony strangulation

A 44-year-old Helena man is accused of strangling his partner.

Steven Louis Griego is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On Oct. 1, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of a domestic disturbance. The victim told the deputy that the defendant slapped her before grabbing her by the throat and moving her across the bed.

According to the victim, her airflow was cut off and she couldn't breathe when the defendant choked her. Court documents state the victim had marks consistent with her story.

The defendant allegedly refused to speak to police about what happened.

