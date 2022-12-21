Helena man charged with felony strangulation

A 29-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and his second misdemeanor partner or family member assault offense.

Deputies responded to a report of a dispute on Monday. A woman reported that Kenneth Mark Vincent “punched her in the nose and choked her out,” according to reports filed on Tuesday in Justice Court of Helena.

The woman said she was at Vincent’s residence when they got into a verbal argument. She said Vincent flicked her in the forehead, and she tried to push him back. She said he responded by striking her in the nose with his fist, causing bleeding.

He then grabbed her by the throat and stated that he was going to kill her, according to court reports. The woman stated his grip on her throat was painful, and it was hard to breathe. The woman was afraid of Vincent afterwards and left the location, she told officials.

Deputies arrived at Vincent’s residence and noticed that he was intoxicated. They observed what looked like fresh blood on the table in the entryway, where Vincent stated they got into an argument. Court records say he told officers the woman was “punching herself in the nose,” but he later admitted he struck her face. He denied grabbing her throat and said she pushed him first.

Vincent’s criminal history report showed a previous conviction of PFMA. He was booked into the county jail on Tuesday.