Helena man charged with felony strangulation

A 39-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On Nov. 26, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute that occurred the night prior.

According to charging documents, a woman told authorities that she and Joshua Gregory Fava got into an argument on Nov. 25. She reported that she was lying in bed when Fava got on top of her and strangled her. She stated that she went limp in hopes Fava would stop, and that after several seconds, he stopped and got off of her, according to court reports.

The woman told law enforcement about a previous incident with Fava that occurred about three weeks prior. Court records say she stated that the two of them were in an argument when Fava placed his hand across her mouth and nose, which caused her to not be able to breathe.

Fava was arrested. He has no previous convictions of partner or family member assault or strangulation.