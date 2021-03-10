Helena man charged with felony strangulation

A 29-year-old Helena man has been arrested on suspicion of strangling a woman.

Devan Ryan Johnson is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On March 8, law enforcement responded to the 1500 block of Cannon Street for reports of a domestic disturbance. At the scene, a woman advised she had been "choked" the previous night and the defendant had put her in a "choke hold."

The woman advised that she could not breathe and had difficulty talking after the incident. The defendant admitted to putting the victim in a choke hold and said it was probably hard for her to breathe.

The defendant described the choke hold in the same manner as the victim.

A criminal history check showed the defendant has no prior PFMA convictions.

