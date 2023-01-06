Helena man charged with felony strangulation and assault

A 36-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and felony partner or family member assault.

On Dec. 28, an officer responded to a report of a physical domestic violence incident. The officer met with a woman at her residence. She was upset and reported that Clarence Michael Cabana was intoxicated and left the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to court reports.

She stated that Cabana put her in a chokehold for about 30 seconds and that she had trouble breathing. She told the officers that he also hit her face, right arm and right leg, said officials.

Authorities attempted to locate Cabana at several locations but were unable to. He turned himself in to the jail on Tuesday on unrelated warrants. Cabana declined an interview with officials.

A criminal records check showed Cabana has two pending partner or family member assault charges. He was arrested.