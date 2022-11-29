Helena man charged with felony partner or family member assault

A 41-year-old Helena man is being charged with one count of felony partner or family member assault.

On Nov. 26 around 1 a.m., officers responded for a report of a man trying to open the door to a residence where he was not invited.

According to charging documents, the residence belonged to a woman who reported that Leon James Higginbotham had assaulted her on the morning of Nov. 25. The documents say they got into a verbal altercation and Higginbotham grabbed her face, scaring the woman.

The woman told authorities Higginbotham also kicked in her door frame in July. She said this is why she was afraid when he showed up to her residence on the evening of Nov. 26, knocking and yelling.

Higginbotham was located and arrested for causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury to the woman, according to court reports.

She told law enforcement that she feared telling them more because of what Higginbotham might do to her when he gets out of jail.

Higginbotham has three prior PFMA convictions.