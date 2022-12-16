Helena man charged with felony partner or family member assault

A 30-year-old Helena man was charged with both misdemeanor and felony counts of partner or family member assault after being accused of his second and third or subsequent offenses.

An officer was dispatched for a report of a domestic disturbance on Wednesday.

According to charging documents, the woman told an officer Aaron Nash Dale was yelling at her and calling her names. She said she walked away from Dale and he continued to yell at her.

She said Dale grabbed her shoulder, which caused her pain, and she jerked her arm away and kept walking. She said Dale continued following her, and she was able to get back to her residence away from Dale.

The woman told the officer about another incident that took place on Dec. 10. She said Dale was very upset and yelling, and that he grabbed her arm and told her to “shut up” and to “sit down.” She showed officials the bruises on her arm from the incident, according to court reports.

Dale told authorities that he “touched” the woman’s shoulder and “grabbed her shirt” because he had to “chase her down to even talk to her.”

Dale’s criminal history showed one previous charge of PFMA. He was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.