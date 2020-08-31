 Skip to main content
Helena man charged with felony marijuana possession
Helena man charged with felony marijuana possession

Tyler Jared Ryan

A 21-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana oil.

Tyler Jared Ryan is charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs (marijuana dabs oil), misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Aug. 22, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with only one headlight. The officer smelled marijuana and observed a "colorful" grinder in the defendant's cup holder.

Court documents state the defendant handed over multiple items when asked if he had more marijuana or paraphernalia.

A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded multiple rubber containers that held marijuana oil and two grams of marijuana.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

