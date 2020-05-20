Helena man charged with felony intimidation

A 46-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony intimidation.

Justin James Fifield allegedly threatened "various forms of serious bodily harm" in order to "get the victim to commit lawful acts with no legitimate authority."

A Helena Police Department officer responded in late April to meet with the victim regarding ongoing threats and harassment via text messages.

The officer reported having dealt with all parties involved previously. The officer advised the defendant, who was already under supervision for a stalking conviction, to cease contacting the other parties.

Later, the officer received copies of the text message threats that continued after the warning.

The defendant was later charged with felony intimidation.

