Helena man charged with felony DUI

A 35-year-old Helena man is charged with his fifth DUI, a felony.

Luke Michael Sonsteng also faces a felony charge of intimidation and a misdemeanor charge of open container.

On Sept. 7 officers responded to the 2700 block of Prospect Ave. for the report of a possibly intoxicated driver. The arresting officer alleges that when they located Sonsteng, he was passed out at a business in the running vehicle with the keys in the ignition.

Authorities allege that Sonsteng displayed signs of impairment, there was an open bottle of alcohol in his cupholder and made multiple threats to officers. He reportedly refused to perform field sobriety tests or provide a blood sample.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

