Helena man charged with felony DUI
Helena man charged with felony DUI

Hans Perpeterson Vrooman

A 29-year-old Helena man is charged with his fourth DUI, a felony.

Hans Perpeterson Vrooman is also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, obstructing a peace officer, driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving while a habitual traffic offender.

Authorities allege that on Sept. 2, they responded to the report of a male passed out in his vehicle in the middle of the road. Vrooman reportedly refused to provide a name or perform field sobriety tests and displayed signs of impairment, court documents say.

During a search, investigators claim to have located marijuana in the vehicle and that Vrooman’s license is revoked.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

