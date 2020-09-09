Helena man charged with felony DUI

A 29-year-old Helena man is charged with his fourth DUI, a felony.
Hans Perpeterson Vrooman is also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, obstructing a peace officer, driving while license is suspended or revoked and driving while a habitual traffic offender.
Authorities allege that on Sept. 2, they responded to the report of a male passed out in his vehicle in the middle of the road. Vrooman reportedly refused to provide a name or perform field sobriety tests and displayed signs of impairment, court documents say.
During a search, investigators claim to have located marijuana in the vehicle and that Vrooman’s license is revoked.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.
