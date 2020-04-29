Helena man charged with felony DUI

A 41-year-old Helena man is charged with his fourth driving under the influence offense, a felony.
Clell James O’Connor was arrested April 7 after police responded to Beattie Street and 6th Avenue for the report of an intoxicated male. Officers made contact with O’Connor and allege that he was seen with a bottle of alcohol and was displaying signs of intoxication.
Officers later returned to the scene to the report of Clell in a vehicle revving the engine and arguing with a female. When officers arrived they did not find him in the vehicle but say a witness report and other evidence led them to believe he had driven the vehicle while intoxicated.
Clell, who has three previous DUI convictions, allegedly refused to provide a breath sample and would not conduct field sobriety tests.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.
