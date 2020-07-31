Helena man charged with felony DUI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 40-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fourth DUI.

David Allen Dodson was charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor no insurance.

On July 17, a Helena Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not have working lights and failed to turn into the nearest most accessible lane when entering Last Chance Gulch.

The driver was identified as the defendant via his driver's license photo. A standardized field sobriety test allegedly showed the defendant showed several signs of impairment. The officer reported that the defendant smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.

Court documents state that a breath sample provided showed the defendant had a blood alcohol content of .190.

