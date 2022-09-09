 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man charged with felony child endangerment

Evrette Lewis

A 38-year-old Helena man is being charged with one felony count of criminal child endangerment.

On Sept. 1, Evrette Trician Lewis arrived to pick up his child from daycare, and people at the daycare said they could smell the odor of alcohol on Lewis’ breath.

An officer was contacted and arrived. The officer smelled alcohol on Lewis as well, said officials.

Prior to coming to daycare, Lewis picked up one of his other daughters from school. Lewis' partner arrived to pick up the daughter from the back seat of the car Lewis drove.

The officer administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFTs) on Lewis. Lewis agreed to provide a breath sample. Due to both scores, Lewis was placed under arrest.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

