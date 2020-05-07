Helena man charged with felony burglary

A 32-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony burglary in connection with the theft of two bicycles from a storage unit.

Marcus Daniel Rinehart was arrested following an attempt to pawn the bicycles.

On March 23, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy took a report of two bicycles having been stolen from a storage unit located on East Lyndale Avenue in Helena. A male and female reported that their storage unit was undamaged and they believed they left the lock unlatched by mistake.

The stated combined value of the two bicycles was $1,300.

The deputy later discovered one of the bicycles had been sold to a local pawn shop. The male who pawned the bicycle was identified as the defendant. The pawn shop manager was able to identify a female who was with the defendant when he pawned the bike. The deputy discovered that the female rented a storage unity at the same facility as the burglary.

After receiving a warrant to search the storage unit of the defendant's companion, deputies arrived at the scene to find the defendant on the scene unloading items from a minivan into the unit.