Helena man charged with felony burglary

A 32-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony burglary in connection with the theft of two bicycles from a storage unit.
Marcus Daniel Rinehart was arrested following an attempt to pawn the bicycles.
On March 23, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy took a report of two bicycles having been stolen from a storage unit located on East Lyndale Avenue in Helena. A male and female reported that their storage unit was undamaged and they believed they left the lock unlatched by mistake.
The stated combined value of the two bicycles was $1,300.
The deputy later discovered one of the bicycles had been sold to a local pawn shop. The male who pawned the bicycle was identified as the defendant. The pawn shop manager was able to identify a female who was with the defendant when he pawned the bike. The deputy discovered that the female rented a storage unity at the same facility as the burglary.
After receiving a warrant to search the storage unit of the defendant's companion, deputies arrived at the scene to find the defendant on the scene unloading items from a minivan into the unit.
Upon questioning the defendant about the bicycles, Rinehart allegedly told deputies that he did not have nor take the bicycles. When the deputy advised Rinehart of his knowledge about the pawning of the bikes, Rinehart then said a random person gave him the bicycle.
The deputy advised the defendant that the pawn shop stated he had two bicycles he was attempting to pawn, and that he would be receiving surveillance footage from the storage facility.
Rinehart then admitted to taking both bicycles and said the "random person" told him that he had unlocked the storage units with the two bicycles and that Rinehart could have them.
Based on the evidence and changing story, the deputy arrested Rinehart and transported him to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!