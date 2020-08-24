Helena man charged with felony burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Joseph Edward Thorne, a 36-year-old Helena man, is charged with felony burglary.

Court documents state that on Aug. 14, Thorne allegedly entered an apartment without consent and physically assaulted an 18-year-old male by hitting him with a closed fist.

During an interview, the victim said he did not wish to pursue assault charges.

The victim told police that the defendant damaged property by punching holes in the drywall before leaving. The victim did wish to pursue a charge of burglary.

The defendant was interviewed at his residence and allegedly admitted to entering the apartment without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.