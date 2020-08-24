Helena man charged with felony burglary

Joseph Edward Thorne, a 36-year-old Helena man, is charged with felony burglary.
Court documents state that on Aug. 14, Thorne allegedly entered an apartment without consent and physically assaulted an 18-year-old male by hitting him with a closed fist.
During an interview, the victim said he did not wish to pursue assault charges.
The victim told police that the defendant damaged property by punching holes in the drywall before leaving. The victim did wish to pursue a charge of burglary.
The defendant was interviewed at his residence and allegedly admitted to entering the apartment without permission.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
