Helena man charged with felony assault

A 49-year-old Helena man has been charged following a domestic dispute.

Mark Patrick Hutchinson is charged with felony assault with a weapon, two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

On June 14, officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance. Prosecutors allege that Hutchinson became violent after a verbal argument, threw things at the victim, striking her in the chest with a screw driver. The defendant also allegedly held the victim's head face-down in a couch cushion. Police reportedly documented injuries.

Williams reportedly acknowledged the argument, but denied it escalated to physical violence. He also said the victim misinterpreted his actions and that the victim had injuries prior to them meeting earlier in the day.

