Helena man charged with felony assault with bow and arrow

A 47-year-old Helena man was charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault (PFMA) and criminal mischief after he allegedly kicked a door in while holding a bow and arrow.

On Thursday, an officer was dispatched for a report of a physical domestic altercation between Bruce Cox and a female.

According to court documents, the female reported that she had been assaulted by Cox. She told authorities her head hit the ground after he pushed her and that he backed her up against a wall, placing the arrow against her scalp, causing visible injury.

About $400 worth of visible damage was present on the door frame, authorities said.

Cox has one prior PFMA conviction on his criminal record.