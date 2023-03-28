A 42-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony aggravated assault after a man claimed Jeremy Lee Murinko hit him multiple times, causing damage to his right eye.

A deputy was dispatched to St. Peter's Health for a report of an assault that occurred earlier on the 3600 block of Terra Vista Drive on Sunday.

The man stated that he and his partner had an argument, and after the argument, he left the residence to smoke outside. The partner stated that she fell on a table during their argument, but Murinko thought that the man had pushed her.

The man stated that Murinko approached him outside and struck him in this face around six times. The man ran from Murinko afterward and returned to the residence a short time later, bleeding heavily from his face. The partner stated that when Murinko returned into the residence he said he had hit the man “for putting his hands on you.”

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Medical staff told authorities that the lower portion of his right eye socket was broken from the strikes, said officials.

Murinko told authorities that he believed the man had pushed his partner after their argument, which led Murinko to strike him in the face four to five times with his fist. Murinko left the residence afterward. Murinko was arrested for aggravated assault on Monday.