Helena man charged with failure to register

A 56-year-old Helena man has been charged with failure to register as a violent offender.

Joseph William Henderson was charged in a 1996 judgement with partner/family member assault, which counts as a violent offense in Montana and requires him by law to register as a violent offender with the local law enforcement agency in his county of residence.

On Oct. 26, the Helena Police Department was notified by the Montana Sexual and Violent Offenders Registry of a non-compliant violent offender. An investigation led them to discover that the defendant had not returned his address notification letter in 2020.

