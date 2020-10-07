Helena man charged with failure to register as violent offender

A 43-year-old Helena man has been charged with failure to register as a violent offender.

John William Latray was convicted of assault with a weapon in Cascade County in 2009. According to documents filed with the Helena Police Department, Latray allegedly acknowledged that he must appear in person and give notice within three business days of changing his name, address or employment status.

When attempting to contact the defendant on Aug. 10, law enforcement were told by the person living at Latray's registered address that he hadn't lived there for at least a few months.

By law, Latray is required to register any change of address with the Helena Police Department.

