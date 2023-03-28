A 52-year-old man from Helena has been charged with one count of felony failure to register as a sexual or violent offender.
Floyd Thomas Wing Jr. was driving a vehicle on North Lamborn Street on March 23 when he was pulled over for a cracked windshield and for a brake light out by a Montana state trooper.
The return showed that Wing's driver’s license was suspended and that he’s a sexually violent predator, officials said. The return also showed that Wing had failed to register as a sexual or violent offender. Wing was arrested.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
