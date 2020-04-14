Helena man charged with failing to register as violent offender

A 60-year-old Helena man allegedly absconded from probation after failing to register as a violent offender.

Jeffrey Duane Purdy was convicted of operating an "unlawful clandestine laboratory," a felony requiring him to register as a violent offender.

A probation officer informed the Helena Police Department, which maintains Lewis and Clark County's sexual and violent offender registry, that he had last heard from Purdy on Feb. 3 and that Purdy was no longer residing at his stated residence.

Purdy was located March 20 in a trailer on the 300 block of U.S. Route 12.

Purdy was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of failure to register as a violent or sexual offender.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

