Helena man charged with endangering a child

A 40-year-old Helena man has been accused of drinking and driving with a child in the vehicle.

Justin Price Blimling is charged with felony criminal child endangerment, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor failure to register and misdemeanor failure to carry proof of insurance.

On Sept. 23, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper performed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the defendant. The defendant said he did not have a driver's license. Court documents state the defendant was driving on Canyon Ferry Road and York Road.

The defendant was reportedly driving with an expired Nebraska license plate from October 2019 on his vehicle. Insurance on the vehicle was also unable to be confirmed.

Court documents state the trooper smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the defendant. The defendant admitted he had been consuming alcohol. The defendant's 6-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle. He had just been picked up from school.

The defendant said he drank two Miller Lite beers and three shots of Jagermeister. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.126%.

A criminal history check showed a prior DUI conviction in 2009 and a prior suspended driving conviction in 2000.

