Helena man charged with eighth DUI

A 64-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of his eighth DUI.

Richard Michael Ziereis is charged with felony DUI (fourth or subsequent offense), misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor no insurance.

On July 17, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to the area of Hauser Dam Road for a report of a possible DUI. The suspect vehicle was a white Chevrolet or GMC pickup with a topper, pulling a small blue boat trailer.

The trooper arrived at the Black Sandy State Park campground and spoke with witnesses who described driving and behavior consistent with DUI. Witnesses told the trooper the defendant was unable to maintain his balance, falling in the boat and slurring his speech.

The boat was registered to the defendant, who drove to White Sandy Campground a few hours later and parked his vehicle. He then walked back to the Black Sandy boat launch to retrieve his boat. He was motoring back to White Sandy when he was detained by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens.

The trooper made contact with the defendant and noted that he showed multiple signs of intoxication. The defendant reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol and driving the boat starting at 6 a.m. that day.