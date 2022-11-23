 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man charged with drug-related crimes

Joshua Singleton

A 28-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Nov. 18, an officer responded to assist the K9 unit with a suspicious vehicle.

The officer observed Joshua Brian Singleton sitting in the passenger seat. The vehicle had no license plates. The officer observed a transparent orange container with a small plastic baggy containing a white power substance and a syringe in it near the driver’s side rear door.

The officer ordered Singleton out of the car to detain him while the investigation continued. On the floorboard where Singleton was sitting was several clear plastic baggies, according to court reports.

Singleton provided officers with multiple false names, court records say. Eventually, he gave his real name, and dispatch informed the officers that there were several active warrants for his arrest.

During the transport to the jail, Singleton kept trying to stick his hand into his jacket pocket. Jail staff located a syringe on his person that contained clear liquid that tested presumptive positive for meth, said officials.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

