Helena man charged with drug possession

Trevor J. Lanktree, 33, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and felony suboxone possession.
On Sept. 23, law enforcement responded to North Montana Avenue for a defendant who said he had been using drugs, had drugs on his person and wanted to go to jail.
The defendant was located where he described and confirmed his identity. He handed over suboxone and meth to the responding officers.
Probation and Parole advised that he be held on a probation violation.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tyler Manning
Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.
