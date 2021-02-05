Helena man charged with drug possession

A 30-year-old Helena man is accused of criminal drug possession.

Spencer Cody Gober is charged with felony heroin possession, felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Feb. 1, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of a male who wrecked his vehicle into a telephone pole next to the causeway on Hauser Dam Lake. The complainant advised the male driver ran from the scene after claiming to have arrest warrants. The driver was seen heading northeast toward Cedar Valley Road.

A deputy in the area observed a male matching the driver's description. The man was detained and identified as the defendant. The defendant reportedly told the deputy he was running because of arrest warrants and didn't want to go to jail and become "drug sick" due to withdrawals. The defendant had injuries consistent with the car accident.

A pat search of the defendant revealed his "drug kit," which the defendant said he didn't realize was on his person. Dispatch advised of four active warrants for the arrest of the defendant. In the "drug kit," law enforcement allegedly found meth and heroin.

