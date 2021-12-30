Helena man charged with drug possession

Shane Joseph Romero, 32, of Helena, is charged with felony criminal possession of cocaine and misdemeanor obstructing a public servant.

On Dec. 24, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Novack Road and Applegate Drive for reports of a vehicle listed as stolen. A deputy arrived on scene and located the suspected stolen Dodge truck.

A male was sitting in the driver's seat of the Dodge. The man was identified as the defendant, and he was instructed to exit the driver's seat and walk back toward the deputies. The defendant was detained and gave the name "Jesse."

Deputies observed a small bag containing a substance later identified as cocaine in the driver's side door. The defendant later admitted his name is Shane.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

