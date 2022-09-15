Helena man charged with drug possession with intent to distribute

A 22-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession with intent to distribute, misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.

On Sept. 9 an officer was patrolling when he noticed three males who appeared to be actively doing drugs, according to the affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena on Monday. The officer noticed drug paraphernalia inside their vehicle in plain view.

Court documents say Jory Jerea Songer gave the officer a different name than his own. The officer took Songer’s backpack and placed it by the patrol car.

Songer allegedly ran away, halting the investigation and causing multiple officers to go after him.

Dispatched advised that Songer was on probation, and Helena Probation and Parole authorized a search of the backpack.

The officer found a small baggie of a white crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for meth, a small scale with white residue that tested presumptive positive for meth, 10 new syringes, two other syringes (one with a clear liquid and one with a dark reddish liquid) and a small empty baggie with white residue inside, said authorities.

Officers located Songer, who was placed under arrest for the items found in his backpack.