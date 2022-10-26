Helena man charged with drug crimes

A 42-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 21, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle driving recklessly near Green Meadow Drive.

The driver of the vehicle, Donald Everett Becker, told authorities he was tired and was driving from another state to see family. Deputies spotted a 12-pack of alcohol in the vehicle’s backseat.

Becker was currently on probation, and a probation officer asked for the vehicle to be searched and for Becker to provide a breath sample. Becker’s breath sample indicated no breath alcohol content, according to court reports.

Four syringes were located in the driver’s side door panel. A clear plastic box in the backseat contained a small baggie filled with a white crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for meth, said authorities.

Becker was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 21.