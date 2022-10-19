 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man charged with drug crimes

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Stabbing, vehicle thefts, drugs and trespassing series
Joshua Lee Degeorgio

A 37-year-old man from Helena is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday, an officer was sent to do a welfare check on a man slumped over in his running vehicle. The officer knocked on the vehicle’s window and roused Joshua Lee Degeorgio by asking him to step out of the vehicle, according to court documents.

The officer spotted a butane lighter and tin foil on the front seat. Degeorgio is on probation and had three warrants out for his arrest, according to court reports filed in Justice Court of Helena on Monday.

The on-call probation officer requested a search of Degerorio’s vehicle. Inside the vehicle were three small bags with a crystalline substance, a scale, seven blue pills, five green pills, six red pills and six gray pills, said officials.

The officer arrested Degeorgio and booked him into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.

Degeorgio was interviewed inside the detention center, and he stated that the blue backpack inside the vehicle was his. Inside the blue backpack is where the officer found the clear crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for meth, according  to court documents.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

