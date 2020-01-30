Helena man charged with drug crimes, obstruction

A 25-year-old Helena man allegedly attempted to conceal a bag of methamphetamine and a glass pipe from police during a pat search, resulting in a felony drug charge and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Helena police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Geddis Street around 3 a.m. Jan. 23 for a report of suspicious activity. The complainant told officers he noticed a suspicious vehicle and witnessed three individuals "looking through windows of homes and vehicles with flashlights," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

The officers approached the defendant, later identified as Jacob Stewart, who eventually admitted to being one of the individuals from the suspicious vehicle.

During a pat search, the officer reported feeling what was believed to be a glass pipe and stopped the search, at which point Stewart became "extremely hesitant, fidgety, and was constantly putting his hands in his pocket."

The officer attempted to place Stewart in handcuffs to complete the search. Stewart resisted and was taken to the ground.

The officer noticed a "broken green smoking pipe with white substance lying on the street underneath the defendant, which was not present before the defendant went to the ground," according to the affidavit.