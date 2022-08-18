 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man charged with drug crime

  0
Brett Steven Draper

A 40-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

On June 21, Brett Steven Draper was in a vehicle in Helena. He left the area and a bag was located on the floorboard near where he was seated, said officials.

The bag was searched with a warrant. Inside, officers located 18 syringes, 39 baggies (some with what appeared to have methamphetamine residue), a container with 2.5 grams of a substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit filed on July 14, 2022, in Justice Court of Helena.

Draper was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

