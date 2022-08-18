Helena man charged with domestic assault

A 63-year-old Helena man has been charged with a felony count (third or subsequent offense) of partner or family member assault (PFMA) after an altercation in a vehicle.

On Monday at around 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Rodney Street for a complaint of a domestic disturbance between a male and a female.

The female alleged that Michael Gene McCollom punched her in the left arm while they were driving there. She also alleged that McCollom pushed her in the chest with his finger during a prior incident that took place inside a camper on the 2000 block of Livingston Avenue. She reported feeling pain in her shoulder and arm.

McCollom alleged that the female had hit and punched him as well. He reported no physical injuries or fear of the victim though.

Both the female and McCollom denied assaulting each other, and there were no visible injuries to either of the parties involved, said officials.

McCollom’s criminal history showed three prior convictions for PFMA. The female’s criminal history showed no prior PFMA convictions.

“Based on the statements of the defendant (McCollom) and the victim (the female) reporting assaulting each other, the lack of injury or fear of injury from the defendant and the presence of physical injury (in the form of pain) reported by the victim, there was probable cause to arrest the defendant for Partner Family Member Assault,” said authorities.

McCollom was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday.