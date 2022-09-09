Helena man charged with domestic assault

A 44-year-old man from Helena is being charged with a third count of partner or family member assault (PFMA), a felony.

A little after midnight on Aug. 31, deputies responded to a report of a male, Lane William Lobato, trying to threaten a family member.

Deputies had been at the residence about an hour and a half ago for a report of Lobato and his wife in a domestic disturbance, said officials.

Court records say Lobato was staying in a camper when he went into the residence and was confronted by the family member, who told Lobato to go back outside. Lobato “cocked his fist” and threatened to beat up the person, according to court reports.

Lobato was arrested. He has two prior convictions of PFMA.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.