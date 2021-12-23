Helena man charged with domestic assault

On Dec. 12, law enforcement responded to a residence for reports of a domestic disturbance. The complainant advised that the defendant had ripped the hair out of a female family member.

Law enforcement spoke with the victim, who advised the defendant was high on methamphetamine. She said the defendant had asked to speak with her, but when she approached him he grabbed her by the head and threw her to the ground. She said the defendant ripped her hair out when he grabbed her. Officers observed an injury consistent with her story.