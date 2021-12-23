Helena man charged with domestic assault

A 42-year-old Helena man is accused of ripping out a woman's hair and fleeing the scene.
David Randall Lacey is charged with felony partner or family member assault (fourth offense), two counts of misdemeanor violation of a protective order, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
On Dec. 12, law enforcement responded to a residence for reports of a domestic disturbance. The complainant advised that the defendant had ripped the hair out of a female family member.
Law enforcement spoke with the victim, who advised the defendant was high on methamphetamine. She said the defendant had asked to speak with her, but when she approached him he grabbed her by the head and threw her to the ground. She said the defendant ripped her hair out when he grabbed her. Officers observed an injury consistent with her story.
A witness confirmed the physical altercation.
The defendant had fled the scene prior to police arrival. The defendant has three prior PFMA convictions.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
