Helena man charged with domestic assault

A 46-year-old Helena man is being charged with one felony count of partner or family member assault (PFMA) after allegedly shoving an ex-partner when she tried to collect their son.

On July 22, an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of Hannaford Street for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The complainant had arranged to pick up their juvenile son from David Yoder. When she arrived, Yoder allegedly hugged the boy and would not let go.

Court documents say Yoder then grabbed the complainant's wrists and shoved her out of the residence. The complainant scratched her arm on the doorway, according to court records.

Yoder told law enforcement he had agreed for the complainant to come pick up their son. He also said he shoved her out of the residence during their disagreement, according to authorities.

Yoder had three prior PFMA convictions. He was arrested on July 23 and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.