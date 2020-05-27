Helena man charged with distributing meth

A 29-year-old Helena man has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Scott Allen Howard was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On May 21, a Helena Police Department officer stopped a suspicious vehicle at a local car wash. The defendant was identified as a passenger in the vehicle.

Howard allegedly gave the officer an incorrect middle name, later admitting that he was knowingly obstructing the officer's investigation.

Upon searching the vehicle, used syringes that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine were located. The officer also discovered a small clear baggie with a substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.

Additionally, a scale, multiple small plastic bags and a sum of cash money was found in the vehicle. Cash was also found on the defendant.

Court documents state that the defendant has a history of possession and distribution of dangerous drugs.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

