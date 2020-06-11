Helena man charged with distributing drugs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 27-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of distributing heroin.

Stephan Jaques Pennington was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute (heroin), felony criminal possession of methamphetamine, felony criminal possession of oxycodone, felony criminal possession of Alprazolam (a benzodiazepine) and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On May 31, Pennington was arrested and searched by law enforcement. During a pat search, Pennington advised the officer that he had some "tar" in his pocket along with a hypodermic needle.

The tar-like substance tested presumptive positive as heroin.

The defendant also had approximately $1,969 in cash and Venmo bank statements of a large amount of money being transferred.

Probation and parole authorized a search of Pennington's vehicles. Multiple paraphernalia items were seized, including needles and baggies commonly used to sell drugs,

Another gram of suspected heroin and a white powder that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine were found during the search. A pill identified as Alprazolam was also found.

Pennington verbally identified himself. He was arrested on a warrant.