Helena man charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs

A 44-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer.

On Monday, a deputy observed Lenny Little riding a bicycle. The deputy recognized the man on the bike as someone who had an active warrant for his arrest.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop on Little, but Little allegedly abandoned his bicycle and backpack and ran from the deputy.

About two hours later, the deputy located Little hiding under a tree. Little was arrested and searched, and officials found a little plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for meth in his possession.

While on the booking floor of Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, Little told the deputy he had a “meth pipe” in his pocket. Detention officers located the pipe along with additional plastic baggies with suspected meth in them.