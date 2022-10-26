Helena man charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs

A 44-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer.
On Monday, a deputy observed Lenny Little riding a bicycle. The deputy recognized the man on the bike as someone who had an active warrant for his arrest.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop on Little, but Little allegedly abandoned his bicycle and backpack and ran from the deputy.
About two hours later, the deputy located Little hiding under a tree. Little was arrested and searched, and officials found a little plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for meth in his possession.
While on the booking floor of Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, Little told the deputy he had a “meth pipe” in his pocket. Detention officers located the pipe along with additional plastic baggies with suspected meth in them.
People are also reading…
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.
In this Series
Helena-area felony arrests: Pursuits, drugs, endangerment, DUIs
-
Man arrested after allegedly taking woman's oxygen away
-
East Helena man charged with criminal endangerment and evading officers
-
Helena man arrested after pursuit
- 6 updates