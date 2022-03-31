Helena man charged with criminal mischief

A 36-year-old Helena man has been accused of disturbing the peace, resulting in felony charges.

Anthony Shawn Simmons is charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief.

On March 26, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1200 block of Last Chance Gulch for reports of a male throwing traffic cones into the middle of the road, tampering with the property of another person. The complainant named the defendant.

Officers had just been on a call with the defendant in the same location. The defendant was allegedly yelling profanities in the area and disturbing the peace.

The defendant had been advised that he was trespassed from the area. The defendant could be seen on video surveillance breaking the window of a business with a rock. A witness saw the defendant break another nearby window and followed him, calling out his location until officers arrived. The windows were valued at $3,500 and $2,000.

The defendant was allegedly observed in a city park with a large amount of trash and debris that had been removed from a trash can and intentionally scattered about.

