Helena man charged with criminal mischief, burglary

A 45-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony criminal mischief and felony burglary.
On July 2, Law enforcement responded to the 700 block of Last Chance Gulch for reports of a burglary. An employee of the business reportedly told police a man had entered the building early in the morning, taking numerous items of clothing in the process.
A surveillance video allegedly showed Todd Justin Tonkin entering the business and taking clothing.
Tonkin was later located by law enforcement, allegedly wearing the stolen clothing.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
