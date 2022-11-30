Helena man charged with criminal child endangerment

A 38-year-old man from Helena has been charged with felony criminal child endangerment and misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked.

On Nov. 27, an officer was dispatched to a store on Euclid Avenue for a report of a man driving while drunk with his family in the vehicle. The caller stated that they attempted to stop Roger Hisbadhorse from driving, but he refused.

The officer located Hisbadhorse’s vehicle outside of his residence. On the center console in plain sight was an open alcoholic beverage, according to charging documents.

The officer spoke with Hisbadhorse and smelled an odor of alcohol coming from his breath. His eyes were bloodshot and watery, court documents say.

“(Hisbadhorse's) attitude was confrontational and he used profanity when speaking with me,” stated the officer.

The officer proceeded to ask Hisbadhorse if he could search him for weapons. In response, Hisbadhorse took off all his clothing and stood naked on his porch, court records say.

During Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, multiple clues of impairment where observed by the officer. Court documents say Hisbadhorse refused to provide a breath sample, and a sample of his blood was obtained through a search warrant.

Hisbadhorse has four prior DUI convictions and his driving status is revoked, court documents say. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 27.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.