Helena man charged with cocaine possession

Myles Richard O'Reilly, 25, of Helena, is charged with felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor driving under the influence (first offense).

On Oct. 4, law enforcement responded to reports of a driving complaint for a vehicle in the area of Henderson Street and Brady Street. The vehicle was reportedly swerving all over the road and at one point stopped in the middle of the road.

Officers located the vehicle in a nearby area and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified by his driver's license. Court documents state the defendant had glossy bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

The defendant allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol earlier that night.

A standardized field sobriety test was conducted and the defendant allegedly showed multiple signs of impairment. After being arrested, detention officers located a small plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive as cocaine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.