Helena man charged with cocaine possession
Alex Patrick Nickerson

A 27-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of criminal drug possession and other crimes during a traffic stop. 

Alex Patrick Nickerson is charged with felony cocaine possession, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. 

On May 18, a patrol officer observed a vehicle with an inoperable license plate light and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as the defendant, had a suspended driving status. 

The defendant also was unable to provide proof of liability insurance. An open container of alcohol was in plain view of the officer. The defendant consented to a vehicle search. 

During the search, the officer located multiple plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine.

There was a valid warrant for the arrest of the defendant.  

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

