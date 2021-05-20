Helena man charged with cocaine possession

A 27-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of criminal drug possession and other crimes during a traffic stop.
Alex Patrick Nickerson is charged with felony cocaine possession, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
On May 18, a patrol officer observed a vehicle with an inoperable license plate light and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as the defendant, had a suspended driving status.
The defendant also was unable to provide proof of liability insurance. An open container of alcohol was in plain view of the officer. The defendant consented to a vehicle search.
During the search, the officer located multiple plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine.
There was a valid warrant for the arrest of the defendant.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.