Helena man charged with choking family member

A 39-year-old Helena man has been charged with strangling a family member.

James Delbert Edden is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and two counts of misdemeanor partner/family member assault.

On July 20, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress. An officer met with a female, identified as the victim, who said that the defendant had become physical following an argument.

Court documents state that the defendant pushed a chair into the victim's knee and drug her into the residence by her hair. He then allegedly hit her head and part of her face. The victim also reportedly punched Edden in self defense after escaping to another room.

Edden allegedly pursued the victim and struck her several more times. Court documents state the victim had marks on her face. The victim advised that during a previous incident, the defendant had choked her to the point of blacking out.

Another family member allegedly provided a similar story to law enforcement.

Edden allegedly admitted to pulling the victim's hair, pushing her to the ground and putting his hands on her neck several months ago.

